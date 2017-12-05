New school to be called Jasper Elementary after community backlash

Jasper Consolidated School board officials held a public meeting Tuesday to address a hot topic that's generated a lot of backlash: naming the new elementary school.

Most of the people who attended are not on-board with the school board's decision to name the new school "Wilson Elementary."

Many community members said school officials didn't seek enough public feedback before narrowing down the naming options.

The name Wilson comes from siblings George and Margaret Wilson, who local historians say were influential on public education in the county well over a century ago.

Several board members claimed the backlash they received over the last week was overwhelming.

Residents tell us the new school will ultimately cost them $30-million as taxpayers, and they would have preferred more of a say in the name.

A panel finally voted 5-0 to name the school Jasper Elementary. It will combine Fifth Street and Tenth Street students in 2020.

