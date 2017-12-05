Coverdale named MVC Diver of the Week

Purple Aces senior Courtney Coverdale was named the Missouri Valley Conference Diver of the Week in an announcement by the league on Tuesday morning.

She receives her second honor of the season despite competing in just one event at Missouri State on Friday evening.

She took the win on 1-Meter with 259.35 points, 25 points ahead of 2nd place.

Coverdale and the rest of the Aces return to action next year in a matchup against Eastern Illinois on January 13th.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations