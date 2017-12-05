Tyra Buss scores 26, Late Rally Sends Indiana To Victory Over North Texas, 68-63

Indiana Women’s Basketball used a fourth quarter rally to beat North Texas, 68-63, on Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Senior guard Tyra Buss led the Hoosiers down the stretch and in points with a game-high 26 points, five assists and four rebounds as she moved into sixth place on the all-time scoring list. Her fellow senior forward Amanda Cahill put up her sixth double-double of the season, scoring 15 points while grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds and recorded her 900th rebound of her career. At the line, junior guard Kym Royster went a perfect 7-for-7 behind the charity stripe and dropped 13 points.

Coming in off the bench, IU got productive minutes from freshman guard Keyanna Warthen with eight points and seven rebounds along with a four-point performance from sophomore forward Bre Wickware who hit two big shots late in the game.

Indiana (5-4) shot 50 percent from the field in the game, that number strengthened after a 7-for-10 effort in the fourth quarter. The Hoosiers also pounded the glass, outrebounding the Mean Green 37-27 in the victory.

After North Texas (6-2) took the first possession to the rim, Indiana responded with 10-straight points to jump out to a 10-2 lead. When the 10-0 run ended four minutes into the quarter, Buss picked up where the Hoosiers left out with a three-pointer and her eighth point of the night. The Hoosiers had trouble finding the basket in the final few minutes of the quarter but a drought that lasted 2:57 ended with two successful free throws by junior guard Kym Royster that gave Indiana a 21-14 lead after one.

The Hoosiers carried over the momentum gained at the end of the first quarter to build a 12-point lead thanks to Buss’s two buckets and layups by Warthen and Marchese. With just under five minutes to go in the half, the Mean Green scored seven points in a row to cut the IU lead to 29-24. Before the score could get closer, Indiana took advantage of a couple of fouls and sunk a quartet of free throws to back up by nine. On the back of strong defense and seven points in the final two minutes, the Hoosiers went into the half with a 41-28 lead.

A sluggish start to the second half for IU led to a 12-2 run for North Texas lasting 4:35 and cutting the Hoosiers lead to five. Indiana responded with two layups to push their lead to nine with a couple of minutes to play in the third quarter. Again, the Mean Green took the stranglehold of momentum and closed the third quarter with five straight points and a shrinking of the Hoosiers lead to 51-47.

In the fourth quarter, North Texas cut the lead down in the first minute of play before Royster responded with a feed from Buss. But the Mean Green responded, knocking down their third three of the night to make it a one-point game, they would take the first lead since the early goings of the first quarter with a pair of free throws by Adrianna Henderson.

UNT would push the lead to as many as three as six lead changes would be exchanged in the final ten minutes. Royster would end a scoring drought lasting over two minutes and rallied to take back the lead with 4:15 remaining while Wickware’s breakway layup with a little over four minutes to go extended the lead back in IU’s favor, 64-61. UNT’s Terriell Bradley, who scored 22 points and 10 boards in the game, made two at the line to cut it down to one with 1:40 left. Buss would make one in the bonus with 95 seconds left as North Texas failed to score a field goal in the final four minutes. Buss’s runner in the lane off the glass would seal it for Indiana with twenty seconds remaining that would halt the team’s three-game skid heading into its next four road games.

QUOTABLE

Head coach Teri Moren

“Well first of all I would like to give North Texas a compliment. I thought that was a really good 6-2 team. To come in here and play as well as they did, get a lead and they fought right back. I’m really impressed with where they were a year ago to where they are now. (Terriell) Bradley is a hard match up. She is a really good player. We told our kids that she is a special kind of player and that we were going to have to keep her quiet. I don’t know that we kept her quiet, she had a double-double. When we needed stops down the stretch, I thought in the fourth quarter, Keyanna (Warthen) did a tremendous job. We gave her the assignment. We kind of new that they were going to go with Bradley right down the stretch. I thought Keyanna did a great job. I thought Bre came in and provided some really good minutes, particularly on the defensive end. It was great to see her hit a lay-up and an open jump shot. But overall, this feels much better than the other night and certainly after Louisville as well. I’m really happy for our group and that we got the win tonight.”

NOTABLE

With the 68-63 victory the Hoosiers improve to 3-0 all-time against North Texas.

Indiana shot 25-of-50 (50 percent) from the field in the game.

After giving up an opening field goal to North Texas, the Hoosiers used a 10-0 run to go up 10-2. Indiana finished the game with a 12-4 run in the final six minutes of the game.

Tyra Buss led the Hoosiers with 26 points. Buss moved into sixth on the Indiana all-time list for career scoring and now has 1,785 points.

Buss put in seven free-throws to push her career total to 497. She is 18 free-throws from breaking the Hoosiers all-time record for career free-throws.

The 26 points marked the 35th game Buss has scored 20 or more points in her career.

Amanda Cahill recorded her 35th career double-double and sixth of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Cahill reached a career milestone as she passed 900 career rebounds and now has 907 for her career. Cahill becomes the fourth player in program history to total at least 1,400 points and 900 rebounds.

Cahill moved into 13th on the Hoosiers all-time list for career scoring and now has 1,433 points.

Kym Royster scored in double figures for the seventh time this season and 15th game of her career with 13 points. Royster connected on 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Indiana begins a four-game road swing at Northern Kentucky on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN3.

