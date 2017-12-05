The Oakland City University men's basketball hosted the Bulldogs of Boyce College in the Johnson Cente

The Oakland City University men's basketball hosted the Bulldogs of Boyce College in the Johnson Center, looking to improve on a 4-1 season record. After opening up an early 10 points advantage, the Oaks scored at the halftime buzzer to take a 40-34 halftime lead. After a hard-fought second frame, OCU held off Boyce, winning 79-62.

Logan Worthington led all scorers in the game, scoring 32 points, while grabbing nine rebounds. Andrew Scott added 18 counters, while Andre Bearden chipped in with 15 points to go with nine assists. Joe Hinton scored a season high nine points, while Christian Marks came off the bench to notch five, as only five OCU players scored in the ballgame.

Adam Rabke led the way for Boyce College, scoring 23 points, including 16 in the first half, while hauling in eight missed shots. Drew McKay battled foul trouble much of the second period, but came up with 13 points, followed by 10 from Leonidas Alexakos.

For the game, OCU made 31-62 (50.0%) of their shots, including 7-19 (36.8%) of their three point attempts. The Bulldogs connected on 22-56 (39.3%) of their tries, going 10-30 (33.3%) from long range. The Oaks went 10-14 (71.4%) from the foul line, compared to 8-12 (66.7%) for the visiting Boyce Bulldogs.

The Mighty Oaks were outrebounded in the game 43-28, including a 15-6 deficit on the offensive glass. OCU had 19 assists, compared to 10 for BC, while winning the turnover battle 22-7.

OCU notched 42 points in the paint, 20 more than the Bulldogs. The Oaks outscored BC 28-3 in points off turnovers, while losing in second chance points 10-7, and 10-5 in points off the bench.

The Oaks will take their record of 5-1 into their Saturday matchup against Emmaus Bible College, in the Johnson Center, tipping off at 3:00 pm.

Courtesy: Oakland City Media Relations