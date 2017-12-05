Railroad crossing repairs begin next week in Ft. Branch, Haubstadt

Two railroad crossing projects will close some roads in Gibson County.

Those projects start on December 12.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, they will be making railroad repairs in Ft. Branch on State Route 168 between Main and West Streets.

Work is also going to be done on State Route 68 in Haubstadt between Main Street and First Avenue.

INDOT expects work between both repairs to last about 10 days. Both projects will be done separately.

Official detours will be set up while the roads are closed.

