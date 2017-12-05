Owensboro commission approves annexation for home development

We have an update on a new housing development coming to Owensboro.

At Tuesday night's meeting, the city commission approved the annexation of more than 80-acres off of Barron Drive.

Pending state approval, that land will now be within Owensboro city limits. When that happens, a Jagoe Homes development will be built. It will have more than 300 homes.

Groundwork is already underway.

Home construction is expected to start next spring.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.