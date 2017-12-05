Warrick Co. baby born at home

A Warrick County couple expecting a baby didn't expect their baby girl to arrive so quickly, but she did!

Luna Okes is a healthy seven-pound 14-ounce baby girl and she's doing fine now despite her pretty dramatic birth.

Dad Jonathon told us he was rushing to pack their truck for the hospital Monday when he realized they weren't going to make it.

"I turned around and she's screaming saying, 'The baby's coming.'"

Mom Rachel said she was stunned that it happened so quickly. In fact, she didn't even have a chance to lie down.

Grandma Dana had quick reflexes, reaching in to catch baby Luna.

"She would have hit the floor really hard," said Rachel.

"I have no idea how the umbilical cord got cut," said grandma. "It was there and then it wasn't. It was so fast."

Paramedics arrived to sweep mom and baby off to the women's hospital.

Luna is set to go back home on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.