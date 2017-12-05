Leadership and Depth have been huge for the USI Women's Basketba - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Leadership and Depth have been huge for the USI Women's Basketball team

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Leadership and depth are huge for the USI women's basketball team.

The team is at 8-0 on the season, and they are 2-0 in conference play.

Although they are looking good the team has areas they are hoping to improve on, and there's no doubt an exciting season lies ahead.

