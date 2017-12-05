New subdivision in Gibson Co.

We are learning Gibson County is getting a new Subdivision and Construction will be starting soon.

It's going to be built just southwest of Princeton off County Road 500 South and Jill Drive.

In less than one year, 51 new homes are going to be built in Gibson Counties newest subdivision. Homes are going to range from $160,000 to $210,000.

The need for housing is there because nearly 7,500 employees commute to Gibson County to fill manufacturing jobs and that is going to help the community.

We're told developer Greg Koberstein plans to build the new homes just Southwest of Princeton off County Road 50 S and the new neighborhood will connect to Jill Drive.

They expect to start installing the underground work this winter and they are excited about the project.

Economic Development Corporation's Paul Waters tells us that if it is new families who move into these houses, the schools that they attend will also get money for each new student.

