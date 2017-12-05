Gibson Co. rallies behind boys involved in a serious crash

Gibson County is rallying behind two 13-year-old boys who were involved in a serious car crash.

Dispatchers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday at County Road 500 and Division Road in Pike County.

Five people went to the hospital, including Brandon Blackwood and Kaden McKannan.

Friends and family tell us Brandon is in a coma with a severe brain injury. Kaden has several broken bones and head injuries.

Facebook groups have been started for both boys which include updates on their conditions, and information about several fundraising efforts that have been started.

One post shared showed Princeton's wrestling team huddled together in prayer. Other posts show their lockers covered in well wishes.

Brandon's friends say its just not the same at school without him.

