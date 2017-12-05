BMV computer system back up statewide - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

BMV computer system back up statewide

INDIANA

The computer system was down at all BMV branches across Indiana on Tuesday.

Officials tell us none of their locations were able to register credentials requiring a photo capture. That system has been restored.

Self-service terminals and online services are still currently down. It is expected to be back up around 7 p.m. Central.

