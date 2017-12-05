Interim town marshal named for Francisco

The town of Francisco has appointed an interim town marshal.

The decision comes after the previous marshal, Michael McGregor, resigned last week. He was scheduled for a disciplinary meeting with the town board but chose to step down before that happened.

A deputy under McGregor, Terry Wallace was selected to serve as marshal for the time being. Wallace said he can have deputies for the first year but would have to be certified to keep them.

Right now, Wallace says he had no intentions of going to the academy and would be willing to step down to deputy when a certified marshal is found.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.