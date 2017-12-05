Ben Trockman to serve on ABLE board

A local city leader has been appointed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to serve on a board.

Ben Trockman has been announced as one of the members of the ABLE Board of the Authority.

ABLE stands for Achieving Better Life Experience. It's part of the state's Invest-ABLE plan.

The plan allows up to $14,000 to be put an account annually for Hoosiers with disabilities.

Trockman currently works as the diversity and inclusion outreach specialist at Old National Bank. He said he's excited to represent Evansville and Southwest Indiana.

Trockman's term expires at the end of November in 2021.

