Morganfield gas station demolished

Morganfield's Ideal Market is coming down.
Paul Monsour with Economic Development said the store closed on November 19. Demolition work began Tuesday morning.
The new facility will be built on the same site along Highway 60, which will have a deli and feature Marathon fuels.
It's expected to open early next year.
