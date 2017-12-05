Judge ordered by Indiana Supreme Court to re-sentence Carltez Taylor

The Indiana Supreme Court ordered a Vanderburgh County Judge to re-sentenced an Evansville man found guilty of murder.

[Evansville teen sentenced to life without parole; possibly youngest in state history]

A jury recommended the life without parole sentence for Carltez Taylor, who was 17-years-old when police say he killed Javon Wilson in November 2015.

Taylor appealed his conviction and argues the state's reference to his nickname, "Looney the Shooter," led to a fundamental error that the state untimely amended the conspiracy to commit murder charge and that insufficient evidence supports his conviction.

He also argues that his life without parole sentence is inappropriate, violates the United States and Indiana Constitution's proportionality requirements, and violates the Sixth Amendment because a jury never found a qualifying aggravator beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Indiana Supreme Court rejected the first three arguments but revised his sentence from life without parole to an aggregate 80-year term.

You can read the full ruling here:

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.