Evansville daycare closing

An Evansville daycare is closing on December 22.

High Point Child Care Learning Center on the east side sent a letter to families saying their building has been sold.

The daycare is allowing families to transfer to their west side facility if they choose. They are even offering a 25% discount for four weeks.

The letter states they hope to move staff to the west side location as well.

"This has been a very frustrating ordeal and one that has caused great emotional turmoil for me as I am sure now will for all of you too. I wish all of you well and thank you for letting High Point East take care of your precious children."

Katie McGregor told us High Point is like a second home for her daughter.

"This is affecting the staff too," she said. "Last night and this morning they have been in tears saying this has been all sprung upon them and they have no idea what is going on."

Daycare officials say they worked really hard to find another location, but it didn't work out. Their main concern right now is trying to find another option for parents and staff.

