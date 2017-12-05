Ivy Tech students relieve stress of finals with four-legged friends

With finals coming up next week students have the opportunity to relieve some stress by mingling with some four-legged friends.

This is the third year for the program at Ivy Tech. The school found out about the program through the University of Connecticut.

Studies have shown pets help ease stress and anxiety.

The dogs have to be certified in "pet therapy."

The students have the chance to visit; Tuesday and Wednesday this week, then Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.

If you're not a dog person, you'll also have the chance to visit with the first cat that's being brought in.

