Spottsville Bridge back open to two-way traffic

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(Via: KYTC)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

The Spottsville bridge is back open to two-way traffic.  

Over the weekend, a contractor completed repairs at two locations. 

During an inspection in October, inspectors found issues with some steel sections on one of the east approach spans.  

Both lanes were reopened to traffic on Tuesday morning.  

