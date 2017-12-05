Indiana stores see spike in marijuana-derived oil sales

Stores in central Indiana selling marijuana-derived oils are seeing a spike in sales after the state's attorney general declared them illegal with one limited exception.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that local business owner Joan Johnson says sales and interest in products containing cannabidiol, or CBD, increased at her store after Attorney General Curtis Hill issued his opinion last month.

Hill said CBD products are illegal to possess, make or sell in Indiana. The only exemption applies to people with epilepsy on a new state registry.

Another Kokomo business owner, Mike Wilson, says there's confusion about whether CBD products contain THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. Many say oils with 0.3 percent THC or less should be considered legal. Customers often use the oils to treat pain and stress.

Gov. Eric Holcomb directed stores on Nov. 28 to pull products containing THC within 60 days.

