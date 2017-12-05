The Little Red Brick House in Newburgh has moved

From Jennings Street to the Old Lock and Dam Park, the Little Red Brick House is in its new location.

Crews spent Tuesday morning moving the historic structure east on Water Street to the east side of the park.

Many people stood along the street and watched the big move.

We're told the nearly 150 year old building will be restored for events and activities at the park.

A big crowd on the riverfront along Water St. following the little red brick house as it moves! pic.twitter.com/yMMhvHgASr — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) December 5, 2017

Historic Newburgh Inc. officials say there are plans to use it as the ticket booth and concession stand for the proposed amphitheater.

The entire project costs nearly $70 thousand dollars, that includes the actual move and renovations.

