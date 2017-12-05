Owensboro/Daviess Co. schools announce make-up dates for water leak closure

Officials with Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools have announced a make-up date for students and staff following a closure due to the water main leak and boil notice across the area.

Daviess County Public School officials announced Thurs., May 17, 2018, will be the make-up day for the Dec. 1 closure. Officials said the school will not be required to make up hours missed on Thurs., Nov. 30 due to early dismissal.

Owensboro Public School officials announced a May 18, 2018, make-up date for the Dec. 1 closure. instead of Dec. 18 like the school calendar originally showed.

DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins released the following information on the school's Facebook page:

