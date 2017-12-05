Funeral plans released for children in crash following police chase

Funeral arrangements have been made for the two children killed in a crash following a police pursuit in Evansville.

According to Osborne Funeral Home, visitation for 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 at Memorial Baptist Church in Evansville.

The funerals are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Donations for funeral expenses will be accepted at Osborne Funeral Home. Those attending services may also bring a toy to be donated to Ark Crisis Child Care Center in honor of Prince.

Princess and Prince Carter died in a crash on Nov. 29, 2017, when police say a man crashed into their vehicle after a pursuit.

The children's mother, Janae Carter, was released from the hospital Monday. She suffered a concussion and broken nose in the crash. Her husband, Terence Barker, is still in the hospital on life support.

