USI has no plans to allow suspended fraternity back on campus, dean says

The University of Southern Indiana held a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the investigation into the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

[PREVIOUS: USI to remove local chapter of Phi Delta Theta following hazing allegation]

At the news conference, USI Dean of Students Dr. Bryan Rush said he believes the fraternity violated five code of conduct regulations set by the university.

Rush says the actions allegedly occurred off campus and did involve minor consumption of alcohol. The Phi Delta Theta fraternity was placed on suspension in October.

Rush says USI is not investigating any other fraternities right now. He says he feels the Greek culture is strong and safe for their students. @14News — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) December 5, 2017

As for whether any USI students are facing criminal charges, Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Dave Wedding tells us the sheriff's office hasn't been called to investigate.

Rush says the university has no intention of allowing the fraternity back on campus in the future.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.