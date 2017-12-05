Student releases statement after dean says suspended fraternity not allowed back at USI

The University of Southern Indiana held a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the investigation into the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

At the news conference, USI Dean of Students Dr. Bryan Rush said he believes the fraternity violated five code of conduct regulations set by the university.

Rush says the actions allegedly occurred off campus and did involve minor consumption of alcohol. The Phi Delta Theta fraternity was placed on suspension in October.

Rush says USI is not investigating any other fraternities right now. He says he feels the Greek culture is strong and safe for their students. @14News — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) December 5, 2017

As for whether any USI students are facing criminal charges, Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Dave Wedding tells us the sheriff's office hasn't been called to investigate.

Rush says the university has no intention of allowing the fraternity back on campus in the future.

Mason Hendricks is a junior at USI and a member of the fraternity. He sent us this statement on Wednesday:

***The statement below reflects my personal views only, and not those of the entire Indiana Lambda chapter*** Although there is full cooperation with USI and Phi Delta Theta’s General Headquarters, I personally do not agree with the final decision that was made. The sanctions given to us on Monday were not justified. A mistake did occur within our Fraternity, but it does not reflect the culture of the Indiana Lambda chapter of Phi Delta Theta whatsoever. It was an isolated incident that was being taken very seriously and being handled internally within our organization. Our chapter had a zero tolerance for hazing and therefore, did not condone any form of it by any of its members. We strived to always hold each other to the highest standard in everything that we did. Pushed out from under the spotlight and into the shadows is our organization’s contributions to not only USI, but the surrounding community. We took great pride in the thousands of dollars we were fortunate enough to raise for charitable organizations each semester, as well as the numerous community service events that we were able to volunteer at. We truly cherished the involvement that we had and the relations that we had built, both on campus and in the community.

