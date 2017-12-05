Watch Now on Sunrise: Sharply Colder, What's in a Name?

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Lauren, and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

RAIN ENDING, COLDER: A sharp cold front is putting an end to a mild start to the month. The overnight rain and wind is pushing out early today, but high temps will only manage to make it to around 45 under mostly cloudy skies. In the wake of the front, winds will be brisk, out of the west gusting to 25 miles an hour. Byron will also look ahead to some wintry weather this weekend.

JASPER SCHOOL DEBATE: The name of the new elementary school is being debated tonight in Jasper. The board voted last week to name the new school Wilson Elementary, in honor of George and Margaret Wilson, historically influential on public education in Dubois County. But that isn't sitting well with some in the community, and our Lauren Artino is in Jasper with the details on Sunrise.

So, enjoy your Tuesday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.