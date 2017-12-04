USI's Dahlstrom nets another GLVC Player of Week honor

For the second time in three weeks, University of Southern Indiana senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for Women's Basketball.



Dahlstrom averaged 26.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the No. 14 Screaming Eagles to GLVC wins over Lewis University and the University of Indianapolis.



In USI's 67-56 win over Lewis Thursday, Dahlstrom racked up 17 points and six rebounds. She had 15 of those 17 points in the second half as USI held off a Lewis rally to earn the win.



Earning her third career GLVC Player of the Week honor, Dahlstrom finished the week with a career-high 35 points to go along with nine rebounds and two blocks in USI's 73-66 road win over UIndy. She was 15-of-20 (.750) from the field and 5-of-6 (.833) from the free throw line as USI rallied from a nine-point first-quarter deficit to earn the win.



For the week, Dahlstrom went 20-of-28 (.714) from the field and 12-of-14 (.857) from the free throw line as USI improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in GLVC play.



On the year, Dahlstrom is second on the team and fourth in the GLVC with 18.3 points per game. She also is second in the conference with a team-high 9.8 rebounds per appearance.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations