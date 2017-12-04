USI to remove local chapter of Phi Delta Theta following hazing allegation

The University of Southern Indiana has withdrawn recognition and Phi Delta Theta's General Headquarters has removed the charter of the Indiana Lambda chapter.

This comes following a suspension on October 26, stemming from a violation of the university's Student Rights and Responsibilities: Code of Student Behavior Handbook.

USI made the announcement Monday night in a statement:

"Student safety is of paramount importance to the University and members of the chapter have shown a pattern of disregard related to alcohol and hazing policies. Despite corrective actions, past probations and a suspension, these issues have proven to be systemic in nature and have not been corrected; therefore, the removal of Phi Delta Theta’s recognition and charter is justified."

The national Phi Delta Theta website declares the group does not condone any form of hazing. The organization just celebrated its 15-year anniversary of an alcohol-free housing.

As for whether any USI students are facing criminal charges, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells us the sheriff's office hasn't been called to investigate.

There's no word yet on where the violations occurred, or for exactly how long. We are hoping to get those questions answered and get more details during the university's scheduled news conference Tuesday afternoon.

