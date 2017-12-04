Suspects arrested after Vanderburgh Co. Deputies end high speed pursuit near school

A Sheriff's Deputy pursuit was called off Monday out of concern for student safety.

A supervisor called that chase off as the suspect neared Tekoppel School around 8:40 a.m.

"We would rather not put anybody at risk, whether it be a student dropped off at school," says Sheriff Wedding.

When deputies called off the chase, the two suspects got away. It was not long before Evansville Police noticed their car at the Cedar Trace Apartments and arrested 21 year old Prince Jones and 25 year old Diana Ellmers.

On the deputy radio traffic you can hear one deputy say, "Burgundy vehicle just passed me northbound probably going 70."

Deputies began a pursuit following a home break in near dogtown boat ramp. The chase started on Old Henderson Road near Bayou Creek Road.

Deputy Radio Traffic: "They're north on Tekoppel."

The suspects traveled north toward Tekoppel Avenue.

Deputy Radio Traffic: "Still north on Tekoppel. They're approaching Tekoppel School."

That is when the supervisor on duty ordered the deputy to end the chase.

Deputy Radio Traffic: "County cars terminate the pursuit."

Sheriff Dave Wedding tells me he agrees with that supervisor's decision.

"Often times we don't know what have they done that would cause them to flee so aggressively from law enforcement. Even though sometimes the offense may seem trivial at the time, it has to go through our mind. Why are they running and fleeing so aggressively?" says Sheriff Wedding.

The suspect was approaching Tekoppel Elementary School at high speeds up to 80 miles per hour. It was less than 30 minutes after the school day began. This terminated pursuit follows last week's police chase that ended in a deadly crash.

"Every time you pursue a vehicle, you know the probability of a crash certainly exists. The longer the pursuit, the higher the probability of a crash exists. So you have to weigh out, is the benefit of us pursuing worth the actual risk that is presented to us pursuing the vehicle," says Sheriff Wedding.

Wedding says the Sheriff's Office has always had a pursuit policy that focuses on the balance for public safety.

"Any time that the risk associated with the pursuit was greater than the actual reward of capturing the suspect then we always error on the side of protecting the public. Any time our pursuits get excessive speeds, we get into dense population, we start losing sight of the suspect vehicle, we going to usually back off just for the safety of the general public," says Wedding.

Deputies and police remained on the look out for the suspects' vehicle until they were later arrested.

Sheriff's deputies recovered two firearms from the suspects. One of the guns had been reported stolen. Deputies are waiting on a search warrant for the suspects' vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and the suspects may face additional charges.

