Taylor's injury leaves void for Aces to fill

So far they have responded pretty well, but you can't replace a guy like Ryan Taylor, who was averaging 21.3 points per game, over night but the Aces are trying.

When the Aces found out about the loss of Taylor, due to a foot injury, last week Head Coach Marty Simmons said that everyone will need to step up and so far we have seen that. Although the team dropped its game to New Mexico last Wednesday, they bounced back with a big win on Saturday against Oakland City.

They are seeing a lot of guys respond like freshman Noah Frederking, Marty Hill, Evan Kuhlman, and the upper classman are also helping carry the load. Simmons says day by day it is coming together.

"When you lose somebody like Ryan, [Taylor] who is such an integral part, sometimes it takes a little bit of time to kind of figure things out and get a different type of rhythm but as we move forward we will get better at it," Coach Simmons explained.

The Aces will look to keep on getting better on Tuesday as they travel to take on Bowling Green.

