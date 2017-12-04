N Main Street IGA to close at end of month

Buehler's IGA on north Main Street will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

The closure comes as a surprise because it is in an area that the city is spending a lot of money on rebuilding. People are shocked to hear this store is leaving.

North Main Street IGA is the only full grocery store of its kind in the downtown area. We talked Kelley Coures, who is with the Evansville Department of Metropolitan Development, he tells us a lot of the residents in Jacobsville relied on the store.

"It really did kind of come as a surprise," explained Coures. "I thought that the fact that they had stayed open this long meant they were gonna give it the long haul. Business decisions are made and you can't fault a business that's not making a profit."

We are told plans are for it to close at the end of December. And it comes at an unfortunate time because the city has been spending a lot of money on the area in hopes of turning it around.

14 News reached out to IGA officials to find out the reason for the closure, but we haven't heard back.

