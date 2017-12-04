Owensboro named one of top cities for millennials to move to

EPD and state parole officers first attempted to serve a warrant on one man, but officers saw a second man they recognized wanted on a felony dealing narcotics charge entering the home.More >>
EPD and state parole officers first attempted to serve a warrant on one man, but officers saw a second man they recognized wanted on a felony dealing narcotics charge entering the home.More >>
Charges have been filed against the man police say led them on a chase ending in a deadly crash last week in Evansville.More >>
Charges have been filed against the man police say led them on a chase ending in a deadly crash last week in Evansville.More >>
A new pilot program just launched in Henderson County to fight the ongoing prescription drug problem.More >>
A new pilot program just launched in Henderson County to fight the ongoing prescription drug problem.More >>
Buehler's IGA on north Main Street will be closing its doors at the end of the month.More >>
Buehler's IGA on north Main Street will be closing its doors at the end of the month.More >>
A recent article names Owensboro as one of the top 11 cities in the country for millennials to move to.More >>
A recent article names Owensboro as one of the top 11 cities in the country for millennials to move to.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
An 8-year-old child was left with "severe 2nd degree burns" on the left side of his body after playing with a lighter and a bottle of perfume, according to Salisbury Police.More >>
An 8-year-old child was left with "severe 2nd degree burns" on the left side of his body after playing with a lighter and a bottle of perfume, according to Salisbury Police.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
Firefighters made a startling discovery when they were called to a South Fulton home over the weekend.More >>
Firefighters made a startling discovery when they were called to a South Fulton home over the weekend.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>