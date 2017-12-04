Crews battle fire in Gibson Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews battle fire in Gibson Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Crews were called to a fire in Gibson County.

It broke out late Monday afternoon at 600 south and 175 east in Fort Branch. 

Dispatchers confirm there is a working structure fire there. 

We've been told crews from Haubstadt, Francisco, and Princeton have been called in to help. 

We have a crew on the way. 

