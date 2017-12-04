Driver charged in deadly police chase crash

Charges have been filed against the man police say led them on a chase ending in a deadly crash last week in Evansville.

That crash killed 7-month-old Prince and his sister, 2-year-old Princess Carter.

Court documents show Fredrick McFarland is facing four felony charges of resisting law enforcement. We're told he will also be charged as a habitual offender.

McFarland is still in the hospital, recovering from injuries sustained in that crash.

