Standoff over, Washington Ave. reopened

Part of Washington Avenue was closed in Evansville because of a police standoff.

It started just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue at Lodge Avenue, which is across the street from Bosse High School.

Home is on Lodge & Washington right across from Bosse. Several blocks of Washington Ave shut down pic.twitter.com/rj72ZqeU8P — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) December 4, 2017

EPD and state parole officers first attempted to serve a warrant on one man, but officers saw a second man they recognized wanted on a felony dealing narcotics charge entering the home.

Police believed the second man had access to one or more firearms in the home, so they closed Washington Avenue in both directions.

Bosse High School and Washington Middle School were placed in "secure mode" as a result of the standoff. Officers worked with both schools to safely release students.

Police say the second man was able to escape before police were able to set up a perimeter around the home. Officers believe he is no immediate threat to the public.

We're told five other people inside the home were taken into custody.

