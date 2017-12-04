EPD still looking for suspect in Washington Ave. standoff

Part of Washington Avenue was closed in Evansville because of a police standoff.

It started just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue at Lodge Avenue, which is across the street from Bosse High School.

Home is on Lodge & Washington right across from Bosse. Several blocks of Washington Ave shut down pic.twitter.com/rj72ZqeU8P — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) December 4, 2017

EPD and state parole officers went to the home to serve a warrant on a man. That man was taken into custody and while they were there, officers saw a second man they recognized wanted on a felony dealing narcotics charge enter the home.

Police say the second man refused to come out and they believed he had access to one or more firearms in the home, so they closed Washington Avenue in both directions. That's when negotiators and EPD SWAT were called to the scene.

Bosse High School and Washington Middle School were placed in "secure mode" as a result of the standoff. Officers worked with both schools to safely release students.

Police say the second man was able to escape before police were able to set up a perimeter around the home. Officers believe he is no immediate threat to the public.

We're told five other people inside the home were taken into custody.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.