Crews battle massive fire at Perry Co. business

Fire crews from Tell City and Cannelton are battling a large fire at Rocky Point Marina.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 11:55 a.m. Monday.

Traffic being rerouted near big fire in Perry Co. at Rocky Point Marina.. see a little smoke, trying to get closer. pic.twitter.com/xjtOCZ8NZc — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) December 4, 2017

There are no reports of injuries.

Perry County News has shared several videos as massive flames can be seen pouring out of the building.

Smoke still visible from massive fire at a Perry Co. business.. traffic being rerouted.. pic.twitter.com/z44aTbxHL7 — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) December 4, 2017

