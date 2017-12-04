Crews battle massive fire at Perry Co. business - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews battle massive fire at Perry Co. business

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: Perry County News
(WFIE) (WFIE)
PERRY CO., IN (WFIE) -

Fire crews from Tell City and Cannelton are battling a large fire at Rocky Point Marina. 

Dispatchers say the call came in at 11:55 a.m. Monday.

There are no reports of injuries. 

Perry County News has shared several videos as massive flames can be seen pouring out of the building. 

Brittany Harry is on the way. She'll share updates as soon as she gets more information. 

