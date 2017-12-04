Spencer Co. woman pleading guilty in sex with minor case

A Spencer County woman is set to plead guilty in a child molestation case.

Angela Ward is scheduled for a hearing on December 8.

She was arrested in October 2016.

Indiana State Police said she had sex with a young boy several times.

Ward claimed she knew it was wrong, but had been forced to do it by another man.

Jason Tribbie pleaded guilty in the case in October.

He was sentenced to 17 years in prison for several charges including aiding, inducing, or causing sexual misconduct with a minor.

State Police say it was Tribbie who tipped them off about Ward, and both were arrested as a result of that investigation.

