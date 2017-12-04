Lawsuit: Political donors paid settlement for former KY House speaker

Two time Grammy-winner, singer-songwriter John Prine is coming to Ohio County. He's scheduled to perform Friday, May 11 at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.More >>
Two time Grammy-winner, singer-songwriter John Prine is coming to Ohio County. He's scheduled to perform Friday, May 11 at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.More >>
A Spencer County woman is set to plead guilty in a child molestation case. Angela Ward is scheduled for a hearing on December 8.More >>
A Spencer County woman is set to plead guilty in a child molestation case. Angela Ward is scheduled for a hearing on December 8.More >>
The spokeswoman for Kentucky House Republicans says the former GOP speaker had a sexual relationship with a woman in his office and used money from political donors to help pay her a secret settlement outside of court.More >>
The spokeswoman for Kentucky House Republicans says the former GOP speaker had a sexual relationship with a woman in his office and used money from political donors to help pay her a secret settlement outside of court.More >>
An Indiana woman spent her afternoon in Evansville on Friday honoring her late brother who died tragically last summer.More >>
An Indiana woman spent her afternoon in Evansville on Friday honoring her late brother who died tragically last summer.More >>
A fraternity at the University of Southern Indiana (USI) has been placed on interim suspension.More >>
A fraternity at the University of Southern Indiana (USI) has been placed on interim suspension.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections says two inmates escaped from St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville early Monday morning.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections says two inmates escaped from St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville early Monday morning.More >>
Brock Turner spent three months in jail after being convicted in the sexual assault of an unconscious victim. But his attorneys argue that the trial that convicted him was unfair.More >>
Brock Turner spent three months in jail after being convicted in the sexual assault of an unconscious victim. But his attorneys argue that the trial that convicted him was unfair.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.More >>
CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.More >>