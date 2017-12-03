False GoFundMe account created for baby, toddler killed in police chase

We have an update on a deadly police chase in Evansville. A crash killed a 7-month-old boy and 2-year-old girl when the suspect in the chase hit their mother's car.

We're told somebody is using the sympathy and well-wishing for the family in mourning for their own benefit.

We've learned there was a false GoFund Me account created.

Both the children's mother and aunt have confirmed to us that page is not legitimate.

This is a Facebook post from the mother warning others about this page.

We want you to know, there is a real GoFundMe page for these victims.

If you're going to donate, make sure you're giving to the right account.

Thursday's deadly chase remains an ongoing investigation.

Evansville Police told us there are no new updates on the chase suspect, 26-year-old Frederick McFarland.

McFarland has yet to be booked in jail. We're told he still is being hospitalized from the crash.

