Crews put out Evansville east side fire

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A fire on Evansville's east side has been put out.

It happened in the 5800 block of Brentwood Court. We're told officials got the call around 6:40 p.m.

The Evansville Fire Department told us it was a grease fire that displaced two people. They told us the damage was contained in the kitchen. 

The damage in the photos is from a fire that happened in September. EFD said they still aren't sure what caused that fire. 

