Crews put out Evansville east side fire

A fire on Evansville's east side has been put out.

It happened in the 5800 block of Brentwood Court. We're told officials got the call around 6:40 p.m.

The Evansville Fire Department told us it was a grease fire that displaced two people. They told us the damage was contained in the kitchen.

Fire is out now. This is on Brentwood Ct. pic.twitter.com/7VIrYWRZpP — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) December 4, 2017

The damage in the photos is from a fire that happened in September. EFD said they still aren't sure what caused that fire.

