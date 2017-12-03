KWC team comes around after slow start

Closer to home, the Kentucky Wesleyan men's basketball program has a much different look this season.

It starts on the bench as Jason Mays replaced Happy Osborne who stepped down last week due to health concerns.

On the court, the Panthers returned only four players from last year's team that won the Great Midwest Conference title and went to the NCAA Tournament.

Starting this season, they had to replace over 90 percent of their scoring with the graduations of Kenjah Bosley and Jordan Jacks who are now in the pros.

In addition, KWC has been hit by the injury bug as key returnee Malek Harris has been hobbled by a bruised knee.

As a result, Wesleyan has turned to guys like returning junior guard Brandon Hatton, Bird Cardwell, and a couple locals, from Central high school: Evan Milligan and Rasheide Bell, who leads the team in scoring.

The Panthers will next hit the court on Thursday as they travel to take on Ohio Dominican.

