USI fraternity placed on interim suspension after alcohol, hazing violations

A fraternity at the University of Southern Indiana (USI) has been placed on interim suspension.

According to Ben Luttrell, Media Relations Specialist with USI, the Lambda chapter of Phi Delta Theta was given the suspension on October 26. The suspension stems from a violation of USI's students and responsibilities, code of behavior policies, by the fraternity.

Luttrell stated the specific policies that were violated are related to alcohol and hazing. He also mentioned more information is expected to be released on Monday.

We're told the university is handling the investigation, but they're working with officials at the fraternity's national headquarters.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

