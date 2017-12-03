Green River Rd. Long John Silver's could close for day after grease fire

A fraternity at the University of Southern Indiana (USI) has been placed on interim suspension.More >>
Work on the US 60 Green River Bridge in Spottsville is ahead of schedule as one lane of traffic is back open.More >>
Lanes of South Green River Road are open, but it is uncertain if the Long John Silver's will be open on Sunday.More >>
A meeting was called early Saturday morning in Francisco for the city's council to consider and act on the resignation of Town Marshal, Michael McGregor.
...More >>
There's no doubt it's Christmastime in the Tri-State.More >>
President Donald Trump is referring to a veteran FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling as "Tainted." The agent was removed after the discovery...More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.More >>
