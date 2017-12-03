Green River Rd. Long John Silver's could close for day after grease fire

Lanes of South Green River Road are open, but it is uncertain if the Long John Silver's will be open on Sunday.

Evansville Fire Department was called to the restaurant shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday for a possible structure fire, according to Evansville Central Dispatch. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Our reporter at the scene was told it began as a grease fire and it is probable that Long John Silvers on South Green River Road will be closed for the day.

Grease fire at Long John Silver's I'm told that it will probably be closed today southbound lanes open again pic.twitter.com/Itp429z5Hs — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) December 3, 2017

