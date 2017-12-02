Knights top Memorial, move to 7-0 overall - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Knights top Memorial, move to 7-0 overall

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Lady Knights defeated Memorial moving to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in SIAC.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly