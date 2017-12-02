Francisco votes in new interim town marshal

A meeting was called early Saturday morning in Francisco for the city's council to consider and act on the resignation of Town Marshal, Michael McGregor.

Though the meeting was held at 7 a.m., residents showed up to the town hall building bright and early to voice their opinions.

At the meeting, the town council voted to accept the Town Marshal Michael Gregorio's resignation.

However, residents said they will continue to fight this.

Michael McGregor resigned from his spot as Francisco's town marshal last week. This happened after council members said he was disrespectful in a "loud discussion" at the council's November meeting.

On Saturday, the three-member council voted to accept his resignation and appoint an interim town marshal.

The vote was unanimous, and Francisco deputy Terry Wallace was appointed to the interim position.

The town council president Vance Lloyd walked out right after those votes and didn't stay to answer any questions.

The residents who attended the meeting weren't happy about it.

"They're running this town like a communist party," said one resident.

"You made him put a resignation in. You made him do it, and so did you. You had a vendetta against him, and so did he," yelled resident Bob Weiner. "That's the reason Mike ain't here, cause he fired your (expletive)!"

Residents said Wallace will now have to patrol the town all by himself.

We're told he can't have deputies work under him until he completes a training course at the academy, and he has a year to do so.

That vendetta Weiner said stems from the newest board member, Clint Allbright. He's a man we're told wanted to become a deputy but didn't, and Marshal McGregor was the one to have let him go.

While some people believe nothing will change until the next election, others said they aren't going down without a fight.

