So. Spencer head football coach resigns

South Spencer head football coach Tom Packer announced he is stepping down after five seasons at the helm.

Packer had a record of 21-and-31 in his time leading the Rebels.

Packer will still be at South Spencer as the head wrestling coach.

That makes three head football coach openings in southwest Indiana as Central and North are searching to replace the departed Andy Owen and Bret Szabo, respectively.

