Salvation Army Toy Town Drive kicks off

With the Tri-State's help this Christmas, more than 1,000 kids will have gifts under the tree.

The Salvation Army Toy Town drive kicked off on Friday. We teamed up with the organization this year.

Several boxes filled up in a few hours Friday night at the west side Walmart thanks to your generous gifts.

All donations go to making sure kids in the Tri-State have a great Christmas.

Donations are being accepted until December 20. Boxes are set up around the area.

