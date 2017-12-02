Hundreds of Santas gather for annual Santa 5K

Over 600 Santa Clauses gathered together on Saturday for the fourth annual Rotary Santa 5K run and walk (WFIE)

There's no doubt it's Christmastime in the Tri-State.

Over 600 Santa Clauses gathered together on Saturday for the fourth annual Rotary Santa 5K run and walk. The course began at the Buffalo Trace Council and cut through several east side neighborhoods.

Organizers said it's one of the merriest events of the year.

"I have to say, my favorite part and most of our committee, is seeing all the children along the route looking at the Santas go by with this large wonderment their eyes," Rotary Santa Co-Chair Pepper Mulherin said. "They love it. Our committee loves it. We work hard all year to make sure the event that we bring to the city is something that everyone enjoys."

Organizers said the amount of runners has increased 20 percent each year for the event.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.