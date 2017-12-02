Police: Florida coach found in NY with missing teen arrested

There's no doubt it's Christmastime in the Tri-State.More >>
Saturday was the annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive in Henderson.More >>
With the Tri-State's help this Christmas, more than 1,000 kids will have gifts under the tree.More >>
A meeting was called early Saturday morning in Francisco for the city's council to consider and act on the resignation of Town Marshal, Michael McGregor.
A meeting was called early Saturday morning in Francisco for the city's council to consider and act on the resignation of Town Marshal, Michael McGregor.
It happened on Saturday when members of the Western Kentucky U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Daviess County deputies found and arrested Gordon Cline, of Owensboro, on a Parole Violation warrant and meth-related charge.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.More >>
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
This isn't your ordinary package theft story. Just as the woman tries to get in the car, the driver bolts, causing her to fall. Possibly because of who was running after her.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
