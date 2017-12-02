ISP: 10 fatalities on state roadways over holiday weekend

Illinois State Police say they made nearly 7,000 traffic stops and issued more than 3,400 speeding tickets during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.More >>
Illinois State Police say they made nearly 7,000 traffic stops and issued more than 3,400 speeding tickets during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.More >>
Police say the suspect was driving a scooter and tossed at least two bags of narcotics onto the road.More >>
Police say the suspect was driving a scooter and tossed at least two bags of narcotics onto the road.More >>
Some people are avoiding water at all costs and even traveling to make sure they don't get sick during the boil noticeMore >>
Some people are avoiding water at all costs and even traveling to make sure they don't get sick during the boil noticeMore >>
On Friday afternoon, Evansville Police Department released body cam video from the two officers involved in Wednesday's police pursuit that ended in a deadly crash. That crash killed a 7-month old boy and 2-year old girl when the suspect in the police chase hit their mother's car.More >>
On Friday afternoon, Evansville Police Department released body cam video from the two officers involved in Wednesday's police pursuit that ended in a deadly crash. That crash killed a 7-month old boy and 2-year old girl when the suspect in the police chase hit their mother's car.More >>
A man dropped the pit bull off at the Tallahassee Animal Shelter on Friday after he found her three or four weeks ago "somewhere in Indiana." Unfortunately, he did not say what part of the state.More >>
A man dropped the pit bull off at the Tallahassee Animal Shelter on Friday after he found her three or four weeks ago "somewhere in Indiana." Unfortunately, he did not say what part of the state.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills before the Senate, passed by the House.More >>
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills before the Senate, passed by the House.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>